FY2025 EPS Estimates for Etsy Decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Etsy in a report issued on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Mathivanan now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.59 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.66. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Etsy’s current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share.

ETSY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Etsy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Etsy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Etsy from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Etsy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Etsy to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.78.

Etsy Price Performance

Etsy stock opened at $51.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.78. Etsy has a 12 month low of $47.10 and a 12 month high of $74.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.00.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $852.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Etsy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 17.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $83,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,437.32. The trade was a 6.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Etsy by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.