Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Holdings Lifted by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 107.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Garmin were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GRMN. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 111.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 172.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 48,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after buying an additional 30,598 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 4.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin during the third quarter valued at $13,448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total transaction of $366,270.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,743,019.88. The trade was a 6.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $224.67 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $131.20 and a fifty-two week high of $246.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.51. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Garmin from $219.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Garmin to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Garmin from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Garmin from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.80.

Read Our Latest Report on GRMN

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

See Also

