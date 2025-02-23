GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in GATX were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get GATX alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GATX. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of GATX by 20.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of GATX by 0.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the third quarter worth about $3,922,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of GATX by 7.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GATX by 1.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at GATX

In other news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $786,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,578.19. This trade represents a 39.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total transaction of $48,895.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,006.06. This trade represents a 3.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GATX shares. Sidoti lowered shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GATX in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock.

Get Our Latest Report on GATX

GATX Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of GATX opened at $161.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.83. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $122.00 and a twelve month high of $168.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.99.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. GATX had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 12.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GATX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.86%.

GATX Company Profile

(Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.