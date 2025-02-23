GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Raymond James

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $25.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GDS. Citizens Jmp raised shares of GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of GDS in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of GDS in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of GDS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GDS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.68.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $44.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 0.12. GDS has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDS. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 1,558.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 265,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the 3rd quarter worth about $544,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the 3rd quarter worth about $544,000. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

