General Motors (NYSE:GM) Receives $59.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.71.

GM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Motors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $46.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. General Motors has a 12 month low of $38.94 and a 12 month high of $61.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.22. The stock has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.29%. As a group, analysts predict that General Motors will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 8,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $535,229.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,865.13. The trade was a 51.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.66 per share, with a total value of $607,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,751.24. The trade was a 700.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,273,136 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,559,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,816 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,796,969 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,264,567,000 after purchasing an additional 176,436 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,278,448 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $774,766,000 after purchasing an additional 989,750 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in General Motors by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,066,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $749,382,000 after purchasing an additional 228,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

