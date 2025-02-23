Glencore (LON:GLEN) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 480 ($6.06) target price on the natural resources company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Glencore to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 470 ($5.94) price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 480 ($6.06) to GBX 440 ($5.56) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 492.50 ($6.22).

Glencore Stock Down 0.5 %

Glencore Company Profile

GLEN opened at GBX 323.85 ($4.09) on Thursday. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 320.50 ($4.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 506.72 ($6.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 357.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 385.70. The company has a market capitalization of £49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Glencore is one of the world’s largest global diversified natural resource companies and a major producer and marketer of more than 60 commodities that advance everyday life. Through a network of assets, customers and suppliers that spans the globe, we produce, process, recycle, source, market and distribute the commodities that support decarbonisation while meeting the energy needs of today.

