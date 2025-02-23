Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $210.17, but opened at $187.23. Globant shares last traded at $161.38, with a volume of 1,054,051 shares trading hands.

The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.39). Globant had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $642.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.42 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Globant in a research note on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Globant from $248.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Globant from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “positive” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Globant from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.06.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Globant in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 46.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

