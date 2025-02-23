Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.20, but opened at $18.70. Gold Fields shares last traded at $18.70, with a volume of 826,860 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GFI. StockNews.com raised Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Gold Fields from $17.10 to $18.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.45.

Gold Fields Trading Down 2.8 %

Institutional Trading of Gold Fields

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth about $570,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 64,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 24,365 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth about $9,033,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 32,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 11,322 shares during the period. 24.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

