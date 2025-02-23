Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Trading 6.6% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now has a $5.60 price target on the stock. Grab traded as high as $5.29 and last traded at $5.11. 14,942,758 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 35,035,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

Get Grab alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Grab from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. HSBC upgraded Grab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $5.45 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded Grab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.90 to $5.10 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. China Renaissance cut Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.40 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Grab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Grab

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grab

Grab Trading Up 2.5 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Uber Technologies Inc bought a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter worth about $2,529,462,000. Toyota Motor Corp bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,052,117,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Grab by 13.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 124,314,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,394,000 after acquiring an additional 14,671,388 shares during the period. Hanwha Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,718,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Grab by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,021,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.00, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Grab had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.57 million. On average, analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grab

(Get Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.