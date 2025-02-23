Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Receives $91.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $86.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.99. Graco has a 12-month low of $77.49 and a 12-month high of $94.77.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.13). Graco had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 23.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Graco will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.01%.

In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 8,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total value of $749,919.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,918.84. This trade represents a 12.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $137,888.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,572.20. This represents a 19.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Graco by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Graco by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 890,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,060,000 after acquiring an additional 14,238 shares during the period. Finally, Novem Group bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at about $746,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

