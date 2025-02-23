Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Receives “Speculative Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 19 ($0.24) price target on the stock.
Greatland Gold Price Performance
Shares of GGP opened at GBX 8.60 ($0.11) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 0.73. Greatland Gold has a twelve month low of GBX 3.63 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 9.70 ($0.12). The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6.77.
About Greatland Gold
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Greatland Gold
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Unity Stock: Is a True Turnaround Finally Taking Shape?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- DuPont’s Electronics Spinoff: The Start of Something Big
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- The Trade Desk Crashes on Earnings, But Growth Catalysts Persist
Receive News & Ratings for Greatland Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greatland Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.