Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Receives “Speculative Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 19 ($0.24) price target on the stock.

Shares of GGP opened at GBX 8.60 ($0.11) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 0.73. Greatland Gold has a twelve month low of GBX 3.63 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 9.70 ($0.12). The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6.77.

Greatland Gold plc is a mining development and exploration company with a focus on precious and base metals.

