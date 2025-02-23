Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (PAC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.22 per share and revenue of $460.07 million for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE:PAC opened at $195.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 12 month low of $139.64 and a 12 month high of $205.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.86.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

