Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Down 6.9% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) traded down 6.9% during trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $43.60 and last traded at $44.12. 2,146,754 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 2,455,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.40.

The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $201.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.50 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 59.05% and a negative return on equity of 19,157.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on GH. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Guardant Health from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Guardant Health from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

Insider Activity at Guardant Health

In other Guardant Health news, Director Musa Tariq sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $81,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,660. This represents a 46.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,768 shares of company stock worth $98,798 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GH. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardant Health Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.19 and its 200-day moving average is $31.59.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

