Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.29% from the company’s previous close.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

GH has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Guardant Health from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Guardant Health from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Guardant Health

Guardant Health Stock Down 9.6 %

Shares of GH stock opened at $42.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.32. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $50.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.19 and a 200-day moving average of $31.59.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $201.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.50 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19,157.20% and a negative net margin of 59.05%. Analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Musa Tariq sold 2,320 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $81,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,660. This trade represents a 46.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,768 shares of company stock worth $98,798. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Guardant Health

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GH. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 188.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,127,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,325,000 after buying an additional 6,618,785 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at $36,438,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,315,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,742,000 after buying an additional 1,138,300 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 1,282.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,226,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,128,000 after buying an additional 1,137,482 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 233.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,701,000 after buying an additional 1,059,104 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Guardant Health

(Get Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.