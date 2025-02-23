HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,687 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 199,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 123,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 65.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 47,857 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 40.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 31,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 76.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 29,066 shares during the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HarborOne Bancorp Price Performance

HONE stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $504.81 million, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.44.

HarborOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

