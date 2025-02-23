Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Raised to $82.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm from $68.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.37% from the company’s current price.

Get Hasbro alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HAS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Hasbro from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hasbro from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HAS

Hasbro Price Performance

HAS opened at $67.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.42 and a 200 day moving average of $64.20. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $48.63 and a 52-week high of $73.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.64.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. Hasbro had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matthew Edward Austin sold 1,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $111,773.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,029.68. This represents a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Hasbro by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Hasbro by 224.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.