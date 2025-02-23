HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,522,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,417,000 after purchasing an additional 385,118 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in HashiCorp by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,239,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,841,000 after acquiring an additional 282,965 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its position in HashiCorp by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,142,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,533,000 after acquiring an additional 701,350 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its position in HashiCorp by 851.2% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,671,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HashiCorp

In related news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 47,526 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $1,626,339.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,978 shares in the company, valued at $15,945,767.16. The trade was a 9.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,903 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $1,205,622.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,041,600. This represents a 2.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,229 shares of company stock worth $3,441,256 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of HCP stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -56.56 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.97. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $34.54.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised HashiCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HashiCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

Further Reading

