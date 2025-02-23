HC Wainwright Issues Negative Forecast for DRUG Earnings

Get Bright Minds Biosciences alerts:

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Bright Minds Biosciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.72). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bright Minds Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.24) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bright Minds Biosciences’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.63) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($5.72) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($5.80) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($1.70) EPS.

DRUG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Bright Minds Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.33.

Bright Minds Biosciences Price Performance

Bright Minds Biosciences stock opened at $35.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $253.37 million, a PE ratio of -211.69 and a beta of -6.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.66. Bright Minds Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $79.02.

Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Minds Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRUG. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $18,392,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $16,599,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Minds Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $9,062,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bright Minds Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $4,870,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Bright Minds Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $4,773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Bright Minds Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists includes 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry; and BMB-101 which completes phase 1 trial for undisclosed seizure disorder.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Minds Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Minds Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.