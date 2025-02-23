Head-To-Head Comparison: Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS) vs. Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS – Get Free Report) and Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Gadsden Properties has a beta of -5.57, meaning that its stock price is 657% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Outset Medical has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Gadsden Properties and Outset Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gadsden Properties 0 0 0 0 0.00 Outset Medical 0 1 3 0 2.75

Valuation and Earnings

Outset Medical has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 414.05%. Given Outset Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Outset Medical is more favorable than Gadsden Properties.

This table compares Gadsden Properties and Outset Medical”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gadsden Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Outset Medical $113.69 million 0.41 -$172.80 million ($2.48) -0.35

Gadsden Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Outset Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Gadsden Properties and Outset Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gadsden Properties N/A N/A N/A Outset Medical -112.57% -175.64% -38.61%

Summary

Outset Medical beats Gadsden Properties on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gadsden Properties

Gadsden Properties, Inc. is a Nevada corporation that was formed on December 28, 2010. Gadsden concentrates primarily on investments in high quality income-producing assets, residential developments and other opportunistic commercial properties in secondary and tertiary markets across the United States. The Company derives value from smaller, flexible retail investments that range from $5 million to $50 million and off-market mixed-use properties ranging from $50 million to $250 million. As a result of this chosen strategy, we believe that Gadsden is developing a unique competitive advantage that generally allows the Company to invest in markets and assets that are often overlooked by larger institutional investors, such as publicly-traded REITs and other large institutional investors. As part of its strategy, Gadsden attracts specific sellers that prefer the tax deferral advantages offered through issuing operating partnership units in exchange for their properties. These real estate assets are typically operated by independent owners that are seeking to monetize their real estate holdings, and who are typically not well capitalized or well-seasoned real estate operators. These transactions create a variety of outcomes for Gadsden and the sellers typically resulting in lease-up and value-added opportunities that may not be otherwise achieved.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the development of a hemodialysis system for hemodialysis in the United States. The company offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings; and manufactures, supports, and distributes for Tablo console, Tablo cartridge, and other consumables. It also provides Tablo Data Ecosystem, including TabloHub, a customer-facing portal; MyTablo, a patient-facing portal; and TabloDash, an internal data analytics platform. The company was formerly known as Home Dialysis Plus, Ltd. and changed its name to Outset Medical, Inc. in January 2015. Outset Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

