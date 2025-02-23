Head to Head Review: Tharimmune (NASDAQ:THAR) and ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

Tharimmune (NASDAQ:THAR – Get Free Report) and ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tharimmune and ObsEva”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tharimmune N/A N/A -$9.32 million N/A N/A ObsEva $20.11 million 0.00 -$58.38 million ($0.92) N/A

Tharimmune has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ObsEva.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

1.2% of Tharimmune shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.5% of ObsEva shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Tharimmune shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of ObsEva shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Tharimmune and ObsEva, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tharimmune 0 0 1 1 3.50 ObsEva 0 0 0 0 0.00

Tharimmune presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 794.74%. Given Tharimmune’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Tharimmune is more favorable than ObsEva.

Volatility and Risk

Tharimmune has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ObsEva has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tharimmune and ObsEva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tharimmune N/A -167.63% -130.18% ObsEva N/A -416.36% -92.01%

Summary

Tharimmune beats ObsEva on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tharimmune

Tharimmune, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of therapeutic candidates for rare, inflammatory, and oncologic diseases. The company's pre-clinical immuno-oncology pipeline includes TH104, a product candidate for the treatment of liver-related and other pruritogenic inflammatory conditions; TH3215 and TH0059 that are product candidates used to treat various solid tumors; and TH1940, which targets programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1). It has a research collaboration and product license agreement with Minotaur Therapeutics, Inc. for the development of proprietary targeted biologics; and Washington University in St. Louis for the rights to develop and commercialize technology related to multiple hybridomas and antibodies directed specifically towards human HER2. The company was formerly known as Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Tharimmune, Inc. in September 2023. Tharimmune, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

