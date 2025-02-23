Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stock Price Down 6.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.5% on Friday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $6.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hecla Mining traded as low as $5.36 and last traded at $5.27. 3,002,101 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 17,111,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

HL has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.60 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HL

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hecla Mining

In other Hecla Mining news, CEO Robert Krcmarov purchased 6,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $34,755.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 331,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,518.24. This represents a 2.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 771.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Stock Down 7.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.52 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.87.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $249.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.21 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.02%.

About Hecla Mining

(Get Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.