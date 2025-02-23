Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Stock Holdings Cut by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 30,278.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,069,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,418 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,962,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter worth $14,303,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter worth $13,800,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter worth $12,725,000.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $58.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $48.05 and a 52 week high of $127.83.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $530.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.91 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HELE shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Helen of Troy from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com raised Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Helen of Troy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

