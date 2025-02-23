Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Stock Holdings Boosted by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Quarry LP bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 269.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HIW opened at $29.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.68 and a 200-day moving average of $31.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.24. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $36.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 12.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 210.53%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.71.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

