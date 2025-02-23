Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $21.00. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock. 32,670,542 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the previous session’s volume of 16,202,188 shares.The stock last traded at $55.76 and had previously closed at $66.41.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HIMS. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.53.

In other news, insider Michael Chi sold 2,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $68,932.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,947 shares in the company, valued at $6,206,821.32. This represents a 1.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $251,984.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,549,268.05. The trade was a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,184,611 shares of company stock worth $40,338,442. Insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 22.6% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 26.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.58 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.76.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

