IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $6.31, but opened at $5.90. IAMGOLD shares last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 5,186,018 shares traded.
The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $469.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.68 million. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 50.19% and a return on equity of 10.64%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
IAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC raised IAMGOLD from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James raised IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.57.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAMGOLD
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,123,756 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,456,000 after purchasing an additional 338,297 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 600,647 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,520,218 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 76,856 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 352,827 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 78,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth about $2,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.
IAMGOLD Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89.
IAMGOLD Company Profile
IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.
