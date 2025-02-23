IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target Raised to $32.00

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of IMAX from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barrington Research upped their target price on IMAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on IMAX from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on IMAX from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

IMAX Stock Performance

IMAX stock opened at $26.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. IMAX has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $27.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.01.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). IMAX had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IMAX will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at IMAX

In other news, insider Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 6,309 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $160,942.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,295.89. The trade was a 20.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Lister sold 55,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,425,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,669.50. This represents a 28.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,176 shares of company stock valued at $1,662,110. Company insiders own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IMAX

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in IMAX during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP grew its position in IMAX by 78,333.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 23.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 415.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

