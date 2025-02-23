indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $3.91, but opened at $3.79. indie Semiconductor shares last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 1,497,931 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 61.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $58.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.20 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on INDI shares. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other indie Semiconductor news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $215,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,092.81. The trade was a 73.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Wittmann sold 18,375 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $75,337.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,326. The trade was a 38.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,593 shares of company stock worth $330,291. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On indie Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Trading Down 12.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $688.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.08.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Featured Articles

