Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 4,674,120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 182% from the previous session’s volume of 1,655,662 shares.The stock last traded at $70.35 and had previously closed at $54.56.

The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.20. Innodata had a return on equity of 66.36% and a net margin of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $59.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.01 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INOD has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Innodata in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Innodata from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Innodata from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Innodata in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Innodata from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jack Abuhoff sold 187,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total transaction of $8,619,650.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,747,653.06. This represents a 13.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 110,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $4,849,108.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,204,536. This represents a 34.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 559,806 shares of company stock valued at $25,353,904. 15.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INOD. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Innodata during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Innodata during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innodata during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Innodata by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Innodata during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innodata Stock Up 13.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.23. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 72.81 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

