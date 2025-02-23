Innodata Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:INOD)

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 13,935 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 444% compared to the average daily volume of 2,560 call options.

Insider Transactions at Innodata

In other news, Director Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $9,074,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 319,401 shares in the company, valued at $14,491,223.37. This trade represents a 38.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Abuhoff sold 187,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total value of $8,619,650.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,747,653.06. This trade represents a 13.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 559,806 shares of company stock worth $25,353,904 over the last ninety days. 15.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innodata by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,639,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,802,000 after buying an additional 117,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innodata by 1,718.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 944,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,331,000 after buying an additional 892,663 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innodata by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,609 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Innodata by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,011,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innodata in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,713,000. 30.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innodata Stock Up 13.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ INOD opened at $61.89 on Friday. Innodata has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $71.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 72.81 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.20. Innodata had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 66.36%. The firm had revenue of $59.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Innodata will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Innodata from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Innodata from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Innodata in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Innodata from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Innodata in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

