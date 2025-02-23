Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDP. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,879,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,430,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PDP opened at $108.80 on Friday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $89.93 and a 12 month high of $117.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1344 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

