Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 484.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Invesco by 304.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Invesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average of $17.53.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 12.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on IVZ shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Invesco from $19.00 to $20.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Invesco from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Invesco

Invesco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.