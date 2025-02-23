iRobot (IRBT) to Release Earnings on Monday

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect iRobot to post earnings of ($1.45) per share and revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot Price Performance

iRobot stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. iRobot has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $14.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th.

About iRobot

(Get Free Report)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.