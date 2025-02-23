Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (KSPI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.43 per share and revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz alerts:

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Price Performance

KSPI stock opened at $102.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a 52-week low of $86.24 and a 52-week high of $143.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KSPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz from $154.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company.

About Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

(Get Free Report)

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.