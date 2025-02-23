JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Celanese (NYSE:CE) Stock Price

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CE. Citigroup upgraded Celanese to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Celanese from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Celanese from $73.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Celanese from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Celanese from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

View Our Latest Report on CE

Celanese Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CE opened at $52.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Celanese has a 12-month low of $51.24 and a 12-month high of $172.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.20. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Celanese will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celanese

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 128.8% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Celanese by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in Celanese by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its position in Celanese by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.