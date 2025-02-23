JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Not Rated” Rating for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their not rated rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on RIO. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,400 ($80.86) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,300 ($79.60) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,241.25 ($78.85).
In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 6,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,988 ($63.02), for a total transaction of £323,671.32 ($408,934.07). Corporate insiders own 14.62% of the company’s stock.
