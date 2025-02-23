JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Not Rated” Rating for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their not rated rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RIO. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,400 ($80.86) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,300 ($79.60) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,241.25 ($78.85).

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 5,082 ($64.21) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £106.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,871.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,911.64. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,509 ($56.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,854 ($73.96). The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.28.

In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 6,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,988 ($63.02), for a total transaction of £323,671.32 ($408,934.07). Corporate insiders own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto Group

See Also

