JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 7,800 ($98.55) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.20) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,898.75 ($74.53).
InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Down 0.2 %
About InterContinental Hotels Group
Our presence
IHG® Hotels & Resorts is a global hospitality company,
with 19 hotel brands, one of the industry’s largest
loyalty programmes, over 6,300 open hotels in more
than 100 countries, and a further 1,800 hotels in our
development pipeline.
Our ambition
To deliver industry-leading growth in our scale,
enterprise platform and performance, doing so
sustainably for all stakeholders, including our hotel
owners, guests and society as a whole.
Our strategy
To use our scale and expertise to create the
exceptional guest experiences and owner returns
needed to grow our brands in the industry’s most
valuable markets and segments.
