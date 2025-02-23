JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 7,800 ($98.55) price objective on the stock.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.20) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,898.75 ($74.53).

Get Our Latest Report on IHG

InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Down 0.2 %

About InterContinental Hotels Group

LON IHG opened at GBX 9,900 ($125.08) on Thursday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7,032 ($88.84) and a fifty-two week high of £109.75 ($138.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -162.30, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of £100.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8,990.79. The stock has a market cap of £19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

(Get Free Report)

Our presence

IHG® Hotels & Resorts is a global hospitality company,

with 19 hotel brands, one of the industry’s largest

loyalty programmes, over 6,300 open hotels in more

than 100 countries, and a further 1,800 hotels in our

development pipeline.

Our ambition

To deliver industry-leading growth in our scale,

enterprise platform and performance, doing so

sustainably for all stakeholders, including our hotel

owners, guests and society as a whole.

Our strategy

To use our scale and expertise to create the

exceptional guest experiences and owner returns

needed to grow our brands in the industry’s most

valuable markets and segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.