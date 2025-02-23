JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades BP (LON:BP) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BP (LON:BP – Free Report) to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 510 ($6.44) price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 440 ($5.56).

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BP. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.06) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on BP from GBX 470 ($5.94) to GBX 440 ($5.56) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.82) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 578.33 ($7.31).

BP Trading Down 1.0 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 447.50 ($5.65) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £87.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.49. BP has a twelve month low of GBX 379.70 ($4.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 562.30 ($7.10). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 419.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 408.90.

In other BP news, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 95 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 394 ($4.98) per share, with a total value of £374.30 ($472.90). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 270 shares of company stock valued at $112,325. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

