JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades BP (LON:BP) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BP (LON:BP – Free Report) to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 510 ($6.44) price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 440 ($5.56).
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BP. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.06) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on BP from GBX 470 ($5.94) to GBX 440 ($5.56) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.82) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 578.33 ($7.31).
BP Trading Down 1.0 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other BP news, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 95 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 394 ($4.98) per share, with a total value of £374.30 ($472.90). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 270 shares of company stock valued at $112,325. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About BP
BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.
Featured Stories
