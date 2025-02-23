Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of KALU stock opened at $71.86 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52-week low of $62.83 and a 52-week high of $102.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.39 and its 200-day moving average is $73.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.00 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 1.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaiser Aluminum

About Kaiser Aluminum

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KALU. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 497.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.