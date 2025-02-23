Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Kaiser Aluminum Stock Down 4.0 %
Shares of KALU stock opened at $71.86 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52-week low of $62.83 and a 52-week high of $102.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.39 and its 200-day moving average is $73.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.44.
Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.00 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 1.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.
About Kaiser Aluminum
Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.
