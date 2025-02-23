KBR (KBR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect KBR to post earnings of $0.83 per share and revenue of $2.00 billion for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of KBR stock opened at $49.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.91. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KBR has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $72.60.

KBR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KBR. UBS Group upped their price target on KBR from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of KBR from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of KBR from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

