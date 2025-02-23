KBR (KBR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect KBR to post earnings of $0.83 per share and revenue of $2.00 billion for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
KBR Stock Performance
Shares of KBR stock opened at $49.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.91. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KBR has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $72.60.
KBR Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.21%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About KBR
KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.
