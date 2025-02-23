Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Shares Down 6.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.6% during trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $45.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Klaviyo traded as low as $41.53 and last traded at $41.36. 401,674 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,238,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.26.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Klaviyo

In other Klaviyo news, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 15,000 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $687,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 376,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,277,197. The trade was a 3.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Landon Edmond sold 40,000 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.80, for a total transaction of $1,672,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 298,607 shares in the company, valued at $12,481,772.60. This represents a 11.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,953. Company insiders own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Klaviyo by 169.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Klaviyo by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Klaviyo during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Klaviyo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo Stock Down 5.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of -232.14 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.04.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $270.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.24 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Klaviyo Company Profile

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

