KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). KNOT Offshore Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect KNOT Offshore Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KNOT Offshore Partners Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:KNOP opened at $5.42 on Friday. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $9.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average of $6.21. The firm has a market cap of $185.91 million, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

KNOT Offshore Partners Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is -23.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KNOP

About KNOT Offshore Partners

(Get Free Report)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and discharge of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.