KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter.
KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). KNOT Offshore Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect KNOT Offshore Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
KNOT Offshore Partners Stock Down 2.3 %
NYSE:KNOP opened at $5.42 on Friday. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $9.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average of $6.21. The firm has a market cap of $185.91 million, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.42.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.
About KNOT Offshore Partners
KNOT Offshore Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and discharge of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.
