Kosmos Energy (KOS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect Kosmos Energy to post earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:KOS opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.41. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $6.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KOS. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.60 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Nealesh D. Shah sold 56,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $177,799.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,711,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,129.60. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Glass sold 16,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $50,487.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 320,231 shares in the company, valued at $999,120.72. This trade represents a 4.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 503,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,386. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.