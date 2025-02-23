Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,150 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,797,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,062,000 after purchasing an additional 131,875 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,522,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,424 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,636,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 561,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after purchasing an additional 102,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 444,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.19. Liberty Global Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average of $16.56.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $7.19. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 23.09%.

In other Liberty Global news, major shareholder Nicholas V. Tompras sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $737,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,153 shares in the company, valued at $209,019.82. This represents a 77.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 84,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $1,224,539.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,312 shares in the company, valued at $776,222.72. This trade represents a 61.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

