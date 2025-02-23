Lincoln Educational Services (LINC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $110.85 million for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Down 8.7 %

LINC stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.35. The company has a market cap of $506.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.41. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $18.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LINC shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Educational Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Educational Services

In related news, EVP Chad D. Nyce sold 9,977 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $164,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,038.50. This trade represents a 6.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 15,827 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $255,131.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 546,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,947.96. The trade was a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 182,090 shares of company stock worth $2,987,371. 16.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.