Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.27.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $149.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 54.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.52. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $86.81 and a 52-week high of $157.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 139.09%. On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 971,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,319,000 after buying an additional 107,844 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 392.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 13,815 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 66,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

