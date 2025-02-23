LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Given New $49.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LKQ. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

LKQ Price Performance

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $40.49 on Friday. LKQ has a twelve month low of $35.56 and a twelve month high of $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.76.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 4.81%. Research analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In related news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $180,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,462 shares in the company, valued at $13,352,356.68. This represents a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $781,500. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LKQ

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in LKQ by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,977,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $478,150,000 after acquiring an additional 33,212 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in LKQ by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,449,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $457,051,000 after acquiring an additional 134,176 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in LKQ by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,406,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $309,609,000 after acquiring an additional 833,519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in LKQ by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,591,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $241,643,000 after acquiring an additional 48,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in LKQ by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,020,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $240,346,000 after acquiring an additional 411,390 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

