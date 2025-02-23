Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Holdings Lifted by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 197.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,879 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Adero Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $3.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.93. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

(Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.