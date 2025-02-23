London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Given New £125 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from £116 ($146.56) to £125 ($157.93) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

London Stock Exchange Group Trading Down 1.0 %

LON LSEG opened at £115.85 ($146.37) on Thursday. London Stock Exchange Group has a one year low of GBX 8,648.31 ($109.26) and a one year high of £121.85 ($153.95). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of £116.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of £108.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.39, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £61.33 billion, a PE ratio of 90.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.41.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LSEG is a leading global financial markets infrastructure and data provider that operates connected businesses to serve customers across the entire financial markets value chain.

With capabilities in data, indices and analytics, capital formation, trade execution, clearing and risk management, we operate at the heart of the world’s financial ecosystem and enable the sustainable growth and stability of our customers and their communities.

Together, our five business divisions – Data and Analytics, FTSE Russell, Risk Intelligence, Capital Markets and Post Trade – offer customers seamless access to global financial markets, across the trading lifecycle.

LSEG is headquartered in London and has a major presence throughout Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific and emerging markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.