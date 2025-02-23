Luna Innovations (LUNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $27.55 million for the quarter.

Luna Innovations Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LUNA opened at $0.90 on Friday. Luna Innovations has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $7.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.73.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Luna Innovations in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

