Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Luxfer Stock Down 1.0 %

LXFR stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.35 million, a PE ratio of 43.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Luxfer has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $15.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average is $13.04.

Institutional Trading of Luxfer

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LXFR. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Luxfer during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Luxfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Luxfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

